Wednesday’s Must Reads

By Nena Perry-Brown
urbanturf.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExisting home sales fell nationwide for the fourth month in a row. — (M. Speakman/Zillow) Senior living proposed to replace soon-to-be-former site of Marriott's Bethesda headquarters. — (R. Dyer) What $16.75 million buys: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 15,000 square-foot Encino mansion.* — (K. Clarke/WSJ) Survey says 80% of DC...

dc.urbanturf.com
From One House to Eight Units on Rhode Island Avenue

Some gentle density is on the boards a little over a block from Rhode Island Avenue Metro station. Teabow Residential has filed a zoning application with DC to replace the detached single-family house at 1005 Rhode Island Avenue NE (map) with an eight-family building. The resulting three-story development would also include habitable cellar and penthouse levels; one of the units will be Inclusionary Zoning.
Under Contract: Six Days For Victorian; Three Days For Mid-Century

This edition of Under Contract features two-recently highlighted listings for which offers were accepted in three and six days. This Victorian-style house on a corner in Cherrydale went under contract in less than a week. The house boasts multiple stacked outdoor spaces, starting with a wraparound porch a step up from the wraparound path beneath. A screened-in porch on the main level is accessible through french doors in the living room and the eat-in kitchen, and the family room has french doors into a bonus room with a bay window. Upstairs, a large landing leads out to a second wraparound terrace, which is also accessible from the spacious owner's bedroom that has a standalone fireplace and wet bar. The uppermost landing is skylit, doubles as a loft-like space and also has access to a terrace, along with an octagonal bedroom with cupola and another bedroom with terrace access.

