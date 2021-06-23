Wednesday’s Must Reads

This edition of Under Contract features two-recently highlighted listings for which offers were accepted in three and six days. This Victorian-style house on a corner in Cherrydale went under contract in less than a week. The house boasts multiple stacked outdoor spaces, starting with a wraparound porch a step up from the wraparound path beneath. A screened-in porch on the main level is accessible through french doors in the living room and the eat-in kitchen, and the family room has french doors into a bonus room with a bay window. Upstairs, a large landing leads out to a second wraparound terrace, which is also accessible from the spacious owner's bedroom that has a standalone fireplace and wet bar. The uppermost landing is skylit, doubles as a loft-like space and also has access to a terrace, along with an octagonal bedroom with cupola and another bedroom with terrace access.