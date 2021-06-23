Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riggins, ID

Riggins News: Rattle the Canyon set for this weekend

idahocountyfreepress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIGGINS — It’s “Rattle the Canyon” weekend! Salmon River Canyon will be rattling in the Riggins City Park this Saturday, June 26, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., sponsored by the City of Riggins as a big thank you to the stage crew, Salmon River Volunteers, as well as a fun time for everyone. There will be a tribute to Russ Mutchler at 7 p.m.; Russ was the man who had the idea of building this stage and donated a lot of time and materials to see it to fruition. The event is free but donations to the stage fund are encouraged. Two bands, Joaquin, Verna, and Dave, playing from 4-7 p.m., and J.R. & The Stingrays playing 7-11:45 p.m., will be featured. Beer and wine will be sold in the gazebo. No coolers or dogs allowed.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Bird, ID
City
Riggins, ID
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Canyon#Riggins News#Salmon River Volunteers#J R The Stingrays#K 2nd#Riggins Id 83549#Vip#Srhs#Syringa Hospital#Cleveland Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...