Riggins News: Rattle the Canyon set for this weekend

RIGGINS — It’s “Rattle the Canyon” weekend! Salmon River Canyon will be rattling in the Riggins City Park this Saturday, June 26, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., sponsored by the City of Riggins as a big thank you to the stage crew, Salmon River Volunteers, as well as a fun time for everyone. There will be a tribute to Russ Mutchler at 7 p.m.; Russ was the man who had the idea of building this stage and donated a lot of time and materials to see it to fruition. The event is free but donations to the stage fund are encouraged. Two bands, Joaquin, Verna, and Dave, playing from 4-7 p.m., and J.R. & The Stingrays playing 7-11:45 p.m., will be featured. Beer and wine will be sold in the gazebo. No coolers or dogs allowed.