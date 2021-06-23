Cancel
England's winners and losers after progressing through Euro 2020 group

 11 days ago
England made it through the group stage of Euro 2020 without conceding a goal (PA Wire)

England are through to the last 16 of Euro 2020 after topping Group D.

They did not blow Croatia, Scotland or Czech Republic away, scoring only two goals, but they did not concede in their three games.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the Three Lions’ winners and losers from the group stage

Winners

Raheem Sterling

After spending time on Manchester City’s bench towards the end of last season, Sterling’s place in Gareth Southgate’s team was in doubt, but he got the nod and delivered for his country. The 26-year-old was the only player to score, netting the winners in the games against Croatia and Czech Republic and looked England’s most dangerous player.

Bukayo Saka

An unused substitute in the opening two games, Saka was handed a surprise start against the Czechs and provided the attacking spark that his side had been missing. His dynamic run was crucial in the build-up to Sterling’s winner and his all-round intent to be positive was a joy to watch. He made himself difficult to drop for the knockout stages.

Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips has become a key player in the middle of England's midfield (PA Wire)

Phillips has positioned himself as a crucial cog in England’s wheel with his displays in central midfield. A man-of-the-match performance against Croatia earned him plaudits, especially as he created the goal in a 1-0 win, while he had solid outings against Scotland and Czech Republic.

Jordan Pickford

Despite some dodgy moments for Everton, Pickford has never let England down and the goalkeeper was excellent in keeping three clean sheets. He made superb stops against Scotland and Czech Republic and was commanding and confident throughout.

Losers

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been heavily criticised for his performances in the group stage (PA Wire)

For Harry Kane, not scoring in three games is a crisis and the England captain came under heavy fire for his performances in the opening two games where he was starved of service. There are distractions for Kane, with a possible move away from Tottenham on his mind, and he has yet to show the level he reached for Spurs last term.

Jadon Sancho

The Borussia Dortmund winger was the next big thing during qualification for this tournament, but despite an excellent end to his domestic campaign in Germany, found himself out of Southgate’s thoughts for the first two games, where he was not even named on the bench. He came on as a late substitute in the final game but did not have enough time to make a statement, with Sako’s breakthrough performance possibly pushing him further down the pecking order.

Mason Mount

Mount started England’s first two games, without doing anything blockbusting, but he paid the price for a lengthy chat with Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour after the 0-0 draw with Scotland. Gilmour tested positive for coronavirus soon after and Mount was classed as a close contact, meaning he had to sit out the Czech Republic game and will not be able to join in full training ahead of the last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell has to self-isolate after coming into close contact with Billy Gilmour ( (PA Wire)

Mount’s Chelsea team-mate Chilwell is in the same boat, having been part of that Wembley rendezvous with Gilmour. The left-back was already up against it as he found himself behind right-back Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw in the pecking order before his unavailability for the final group game.

