Photos from Ohio State's Sixth Recruiting Camp of June

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State's sixth high school football camp of the month was loaded with top prospects. By the end of the day on Tuesday, 11 players who participated in the camp had offers from Ohio State. Quarterbacks Dante Moore and Jadyn Davis and linebackers Jaiden Ausberry and Ta’Mere Robinson earned offers on Tuesday, while wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate, offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, defensive ends Brenan Vernon and Derrick Leblanc, cornerback Ethan Nation and safety Caleb Downs already had them.

www.elevenwarriors.com
