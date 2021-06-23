Cancel
Vaccinated individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 show robust neutralization of the B.1.1.7 variant

By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira
News-Medical.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research published in the journal Viruses suggests recovering from a coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection provides immunity against the B.1.1.7 (or UK) variant. The time when the previous infection took place and the variant involved in prior infection influenced cross-neutralization. Findings also showed individuals with a prior infection benefitted...

