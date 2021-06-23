Cancel
Stillwater, MN

Stillwater's historic Ivory McKusick House hits the market

By Audrey Kennedy
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 11 days ago
Want to own a bright pink piece of local history? The Ivory McKusick House in Stillwater is on the market for $825,000.

Background: The 3,132-square-foot home was built in 1872 for McKusick, a local lumberman and surveyor whose family founded Stillwater's first sawmill. It's now on the National Register of Historic Places and included in local historic tours.

  • The four-bedroom, three-bath house has modern amenities like a new roof and kitchen makeover, while still keeping the original "Second Empire" architecture intact, said realtor Wendy Gimpel.

Plus: The property has a completely renovated barn, which now serves as an extra space for entertaining.

Go deeper: Check out the listing and video tour here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6Vow_0acqoXIi00 The den of the Ivory McKusick House with the original built-in library shelves. Photo courtesy of Wendy Gimpel
Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities
