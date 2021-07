A man shot dead by police is suspected of murdering a neighbour who went to the aid of a child thought to be in danger, a coroner’s court has heard. Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard James Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.