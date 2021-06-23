Steamy temperatures and scattered showers

Scattered showers will be around to cool things off this afternoon. Today & Tonight: After another muggy start, temperatures will heat up fast this afternoon. Air temperatures will be in the low 90s and the heat index will be between 100-104 degrees. Scattered showers will start south of the interstates in the late morning hours and then move north throughout the day. A shower will make a huge difference out there, it could drop your feels like temperatures from the triple digits to 70s. As the sun goes down, the showers will go down as well.