The Division of Wildlife Resources is getting the word out. If you didn't draw a buck deer or bull elk permit during the hunt drawing earlier this year — and you're still interested in hunting deer or elk this fall — your chance to obtain a permit begins next week but make note: the sales dates for the permits have changed from past years. The general season archery elk permits are available beginning July 8th. The general season any bull elk permits are available beginning July 13th. The general season buck deer permits are available beginning July 15th. There are a total of 560 of those permits remaining. The youth general season archery deer permits are available beginning July 15th. The over the counter antlerless permits are available beginning July 20th. And the general season spike bull elk permits are available beginning July 22nd. There are 15,000 of those permits available. For more information, visit www.wildlife.utah.gov/remaining-permits.