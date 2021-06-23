Edmunds picks the top convertibles for 2021

If you know how to drive a car with a manual transmission, then you know how fun it can be with the right car. However, the ability to shift the gears yourself will soon be coming to an end as only 15% of new cars today are offered with a stick. Fortunately, you can still find plenty of cars on the used market that will provide you with the driving excitement that you want every day without breaking the bank. Here are five of the best cars with a manual transmission that you can buy for less than $10,000.