Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Use Health Benefits To Attract And Retain Talent Post-Pandemic

By Kim Buckey
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If nothing else, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought employer – and employee – priorities into sharp focus. The talent shortage is persistent and growing. That said, one in four workers plan to look for opportunities with a new employer once the threat of the pandemic subsides, according to Prudential Financials’ Pulse of the American Worker survey – which means the shortage may grow for some employers and shrink for others.

insurancenewsnet.com
Community Policy
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
427
Followers
6K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Benefits#Mental Health#Health Crisis#Fairs#Health Care#Americans#Voya Financial#Directpath#Telehealth Counseling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthbenefitspro.com

The role of legislation, benefits and brokers in post-pandemic recovery

From heightened employee awareness and changing needs to new ways of delivering benefits with technology, the past 18 months have been a game-changer for employee benefits, according to Brad Knox, SVP of Federal Relations and Counsel for Aflac. “Over the past months, we’ve had this intersection of public policy, the...
Economypabusinesscentral.com

How to Attract and Retain Good Workers

At a time when many business owners are having trouble filling job openings, more and more employers are realizing that offering better benefit packages might greatly assist their recruiting efforts. Studies have supported this approach over the years. For example, a Ranstad US survey found that 66 percent of workers...
EconomyNew Haven Register

A Strong and Intentionally Cultivated Employer Brand is Key to Attracting and Retaining Talent - According to New Study by the HR Research Institute

Exclusive HR research from HR.com's Research Institute. The study, The State of Employer Branding and Recruitment Advertising 2021, was conducted to better understand the state of recruiting and branding strategies to optimize engagement and retention. JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Organizations with strong employer brands reap multiple benefits....
Small BusinessCrain's Detroit Business

Helping businesses attract employees to the workforce following the pandemic

In a recent survey of the members of the Small Business Association of Michigan, 47% of respondents cited “difficulty finding and keeping employees” as their top concern. When asked what type of assistance would be most helpful, 58% of the respondents answered “assistance finding employees.”. Michigan’s workforce has shrunk. While...
Public Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Clinicians Show Intent to Continue Telehealth Use Post-Pandemic

- Primary care physicians and nurse practitioners increased their use of virtual care visits during the coronavirus pandemic, and many want to continue providing this type of care after the pandemic is over, according to a new study out of Canada. Due to stay-at-home orders and fear of spreading the...
Mental HealthIbj.com

Editorial: It’s time to invest in employees’ mental health

In the hubbub of workers returning to the office, adopting hybrid schedules or converting to largely remote working environments, it’s easy to get caught up in logistics. Will meetings be on Zoom or in person or both? Does the company need to pay for parking for workers coming in once a week? Does everyone actually need an assigned desk?
Healththekatynews.com

9 Benefits of health insurance

In today’s world, every age group is facing health issues from children to young generation to elder. The reason is not only one but many others- lack of well-balanced diet, poor nutrition, pollution levels, genetics, etc are causing health problems in people that further increases the medical expenses. To safeguard the medical expenses and other huge costs, one can adopt health insurance for heart patient in India to save one life and expenses at the […]
Posted by
Health Buff

Health Benefits of The Flexitarian Diet in Covid pandemic period

Flexitarian DietCredit to https://www.womenfitnessmag.com/. Flexibility is an important skill in today's ever-changing world. And it may also be the key to maintaining a healthy, earth-friendly diet. A recent survey found that while only 3% of Americans consider themselves vegan and 5% vegetarian, a full 36% proudly identify as "flexitarian."
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

The mental health benefits of unplugging

I suspect that there is a generational line that will dictate how you respond to the title of this article. Folks, somewhere over 50 (reading their paper copy of the ISJ) will say, “That’s what I’m talking about, I’m gonna read this article!” Folks floating through their 40s will approach it with caution. The title may have caught their eye while perusing the paper waiting at the doctor’s office or on a visit to their parent’s house. Of course, my fellow 40-somethings may well have had the article pop up on Google. At any rate, unplugging sounds like a risky but fascinating prospect, and we know very well that our mental health is increasingly more at risk. My younger friends (anywhere under 40) will likely resist. Why? Because unplugging is scary when every aspect of your life is wired in or connected to the Cloud.
Public Healthnwadventists.com

5 Benefits of Pandemic Learning

Remote learning has challenged students, teachers and parents alike. And yet, these new uncharted waters have created some decided benefits. Here are five ways Adventist education has grown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students Developed Empathy For Others. There’s nothing like a pandemic to make us feel like...
Educationceoworld.biz

Education benefits: the solution to recruiting and growing talent

As the workforce begins to slowly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, many sectors are facing a surprising problem: despite record unemployment, they are struggling to find and hire new workers. While attractive compensation packages are an obvious and traditional way to attract talent, employers are increasingly recognizing the oft-overlooked value of education as a benefit. Tuition reimbursement programs are growing in popularity, especially among younger workers, and they are helping companies not only not only recruit and retain new employees but up- and re-skill incumbent workers.
Mental Healthstrictly-business.com

HopeSpoke Cautions Public on Increasing Mental Health Needs Post Pandemic

Even as Covid cases decline, vaccination rates rise, and the community opens up again, HopeSpoke (www.hopespoke.org) warns families that they may actually see an increased need for mental health services. There can be increased anxiety as people return to pre-pandemic activities. Illness and loss in a family, disruption in schedules...
EconomyInformationWeek

How to Retain Your IT Talent

Entering 2020, US companies were experiencing an average employee turnover rate of 22%, yet only 63% of companies were keeping track of why employees left. This was according to an employee turnover survey presented by iMercer, an employee talent and consulting firm. The cost to replace an employee can be...
Public Healthhealthcareittoday.com

More Than a COVID Chatbot: Memorial Health System Sees More Uses Post Pandemic

Implementing digital health technology to help during the COVID pandemic was necessary. Leveraging those technologies beyond their COVID use-cases should now be a priority for healthcare organizations. Memorial Health System in Illinois is doing just that with their chatbot from LifeLink, to the delight of both staff and patients. Jay...
HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

The benefits of using genomic data for health systems and patients

Genomic data is giving insights into just what will work for a particular patient. This precision medicine is being used in pharmacogenomics, oncology, and immunotherapy. But widespread use requires reimbursement and getting to a scale in which genomic data is integrated across the health system and the patient's care journey.
Bowling Green, KYwymt.com

Schools ready to address students’ mental health post pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over a year since the pandemic here in Kentucky most restrictions now lifted ... but that aftermath still lingers. Schools are preparing for the new school year and with that comes new post-pandemic challenges, specifically with children’s mental health. The CDC recently released a report...
Bardstown, KYKentucky Standard

COLUMN: Work Matters: How ORBIS retained employees and attracted new talent

When COVID-19 hit in the spring of 2020, nearly every industry was impacted, with production and manufacturing being hit especially hard. Demand for many products slowed, and if one company faced an outbreak, it could lead to extreme disruptions across a supply chain. However, ORBIS Manufacturing, located in Bardstown, took on these challenges, remaining open and avoiding layoffs.
HealthAugusta Free Press

3 benefits of using brain health supplements as you get into an older age

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. According to AARP’s Brain Health & Dietary Supplements Survey, American’s age 50+ are wolfing down the largest slice of the extremely large brain-health supplements marketplace, one that is expected to reach $5.8B in sales by the year 2023. Here are the three best supplements for the brain: