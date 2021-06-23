Use Health Benefits To Attract And Retain Talent Post-Pandemic
If nothing else, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought employer – and employee – priorities into sharp focus. The talent shortage is persistent and growing. That said, one in four workers plan to look for opportunities with a new employer once the threat of the pandemic subsides, according to Prudential Financials’ Pulse of the American Worker survey – which means the shortage may grow for some employers and shrink for others.insurancenewsnet.com