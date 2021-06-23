Use Health Benefits To Attract And Retain Talent Post-Pandemic

I suspect that there is a generational line that will dictate how you respond to the title of this article. Folks, somewhere over 50 (reading their paper copy of the ISJ) will say, “That’s what I’m talking about, I’m gonna read this article!” Folks floating through their 40s will approach it with caution. The title may have caught their eye while perusing the paper waiting at the doctor’s office or on a visit to their parent’s house. Of course, my fellow 40-somethings may well have had the article pop up on Google. At any rate, unplugging sounds like a risky but fascinating prospect, and we know very well that our mental health is increasingly more at risk. My younger friends (anywhere under 40) will likely resist. Why? Because unplugging is scary when every aspect of your life is wired in or connected to the Cloud.