The Great SMS Comeback: How The Demise Of Third-Party Cookies Is A Triumph For Texts
The definitive and absolute termination of third-party cookies – something that was once unthinkable to marketing teams – is now imminent. For years, brands have leveraged the convenience and accessibility of third-party cookies to track internet users throughout their online journey, paving the way for strategies like re-targeting and contextual display advertising. Soon, thanks to Google’s recent pivot on privacy, the era of cross-site tracking will be confined to the history books. So, is the great cookie collapse all bad news, and how channels that rely on first-party data – such as SMS – are making a surprising comeback?martechseries.com