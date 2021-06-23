Cancel
Income Tax

Letters: Scholar athletes inspire, tornado safety, tax breaks

Columbus Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a much older person who looks at the U.S. today and sees little hope to recover the greatness I feel we once had. It seems the decisions made by local, state and national politicians are based on “what’s in it for me.”. When I am about to give up...

www.dispatch.com
Income Tax
Sports
Hillsboro, NHUnion Leader

Letter: Transgender athletes threaten progress for girls

To the Editor: All four Democrats who comprise our federal delegation support transgender male athletes competing against biological females in school athletics. My two granddaughters want to know why they have to compete against boys in high school track and field and will in all probability not only lose their ability to compete but also any chance to attend college under an athletic scholarship.
Horicon, WIWiscnews.com

LETTER: Support the Horicon Athletic Complex

As a member of the Horicon Athletic Complex Fundraising Committee, I would like to encourage residents, alumni, businesses, and industry to support our efforts to bring this complex to the school campus. The goal of this project is to create an athletic complex, which will consist of an eight-lane track...
Sportsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Sad to see an athlete disrespect the flag

This is in response to the news article and picture in Sunday’s edition headlined, “National anthem’s start upsets Berry at podium”. As a veteran of military service, I was saddened and angered to see that there are athletes representing our country on the world stage of the Olympics who disrespect the American flag and anthem. I cannot imagine where our country would be without patriots and veterans who sacrificed everything to ensure citizens of our great nation keep their freedoms of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Murrieta, CAValley News

Semper Fi Sports offers purpose and commitment to scholar athletes and veterans

While Semper Fi Sports has become known for its dedication to building strong athletes on and off the field, the nonprofit is also devoted to helping veterans at all stages of transitioning to civilian life once again. Creating the organization in 2016 was the light at the end of a dark tunnel experienced by John Lucero Jr. of Murrieta. When he retired from the United States Marine Corps in 2006, Lucero left behind 22 years of service to his country. Having enlisted straight out of high school, he hadn’t fully fathomed where he wanted to be in civilian life. He had four deployments, including those to Kuwait and Somalia, and like many other service personnel, he was diagnosed with PTSD. “I went through a really dark period and it felt like I lost my soul,” Lucero said. “PTSD.
Congress & CourtsShelbyville News

Young introduces bills to boost civic engagement, support Hoosier communities

WASHINGTON — Ahead of Independence Day, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), along with Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.), announced the introduction of the Volunteer Innovation Act and the Unity through Service Act, which will unite the nation by supporting volunteerism and service opportunities. The bipartisan bills would modernize AmeriCorps’ national service programs and allow them to adapt to changing times.
PoliticsMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Trust educators to teach history

I commend the Missoulian’s editorial board, guest columnist Mark Thane and several letter writers for countering the disinformation about so-called critical race theory being propagated by officials such as U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and Rep. Sue Vinton. The question essentially is whether public school students should be shielded from unsavory aspects of our nation’s history. In other words, can students handle the truth?
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Heathwood Hall Graduate selected as Foot Locker Scholar Athlete

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A high school senior is being recognized for her achievements inside the classroom and out in the community. Aly Conyers, a Heathwood Hall graduate recently received a pretty exciting call - one she’d been waiting for a long time. “I want to officially congratulate you on...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Corporate tax breaks starve schools of needed funds

I read with dismay “St. Louis schools superintendent says district missed out on $126 million over 12 years from tax breaks” (June 22). As an active parent in St. Louis Public Schools and member of parent organizations, I have sat in countless meetings planning fundraisers to help our schools, such as building improvements and technology upgrades. I have worked tirelessly alongside countless other parents to come up with creative ways to wring just a few more dollars out of our community to provide basic resources to teachers and students.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

American Scholars Chief Academic Officer Dr. Michael Rectenwald: ‘It’s Time to Claim Your Academic and Educational Independence’

Live from Music Row Friday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Dr. Michael Rectenwald to the newsmakers line who is the author of 11 books, including Thought Criminal and Google Archipelago to discuss his new venture as chief academic officer of americanscholars.com that provides pro-America education and a place for parents and educators to congregate in the battle against woke education indoctrination.
Income TaxThe State-Journal

Letter: Child Tax Credit starts July 15

American families are finally catching a break. Starting July 15, most families can receive the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) as a monthly payment. An extra $250-300 each month will help families succeed, from working families struggling to pay for food, rent and bills, to middle-class families that need help with childcare and college savings. Go to www.childtaxcredit.gov to make sure you're getting it. And spread the word.
KidsThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Emphasize safety by testing kids

This pandemic isn’t over, and in our rush to return to normal, I fear we’re ignoring the risk to children. As an epidemiologist, I urge all schools to adopt regular virus testing for teachers, staff and students this fall. Vaccinations and testing creates a protective bubble against the disease to keep students safe and help contain outbreaks in your community.
SocietyMidland Daily News

Northwood leaders: Thought leadership should promote diversity, not divisiveness

We need more Bob Chitesters in this world. The man who created the PBS series, Free To Choose, with Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman, and the book that followed by the same name spent much of his life advocating for personal, political, and economic freedom. Chitester, who recently lost his seven-year battle with cancer, was a man whose passions combined his many skills — as a media sciences and communications expert beginning with his undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of Michigan, his establishment of the state of Michigan’s most advanced audio/visual program of its time (early1960s) at Saginaw Buena Vista High School, his time as a tenured professor at Edinboro State Teachers College, founder and longtime general manager for WQLM – Erie, Pennsylvania’s PBS Station, and his life since as a prolific entrepreneur.
Income Taxwww.kiplinger.com

Tax Breaks

Taxes in Retirement: How All 50 States Tax Retirees. We rated every state, plus Washington, D.C. on how retirees are taxed. We considered taxes on Social Security and other retirement income, tax exempti…. Tax Breaks. The Most-Overlooked Tax Breaks for Retirees. Unfortunately, seniors often miss tax-saving opportunities that are available...
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Tax legislation benefits wealthiest

Montana state Republican Sen. Greg Hertz sponsored Senate Bill 159, which was passed and signed into law. It cut the top state income tax from 6.9% to 6.75% until 2024. This tax cut will primarily benefit the highest income earners in Montana. Over 80% of the cuts will go to the wealthiest 20% of Montanans.
EducationTribTown.com

School choice, cost savings and educational spending

My colleague Dagney Faulk and I recently completed an analysis of the fiscal effect of school choice on Indiana taxpayers. The data came from a Department of Education report on transfer students across the state, which we matched with state spending and overall enrollment. During the process of the Ball State CBER study, I learned a few surprising things that are likely to prompt anyone with strong feelings about school choice. So, it’s best to proceed with an open mind.
ElectionsGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Pay attention to districting process

Summer weather has started here in North Dakota, and so has the 2021 legislative districting process. It will soon be a hot topic. As you know, there’s a lot of interest in fair elections these days, and North Dakota Voters First aims to keep you informed regarding the districting process. With your help, we can prevent gerrymandering - the harmful practice of drawing unfair legislative lines that protect incumbents and political parties.
Richmond, VADaily Press

Letter to the editor: What is the athletics plan at William & Mary?

Like all supporters of W&M Athletics, I welcome to selection of Brian Mann as the new athletic director and wish him success in solving the many issues that remain with the department. I remain disappointed, however, that neither he, nor any other spokesperson, has addressed what John O’Connor (in a...
Public HealthLas Vegas Sun

Student teachers more committed than ever after challenging school year

I walked into a fourth-grade classroom to observe a student teacher. He was in the front of the room, wearing a mask and a clip-on microphone, simultaneously teaching his in-person learners and checking in with those who joined remotely. He had materials set aside in individual bags and was walking around sanitizing tables while presenting information. When I checked in with him later, he smiled and said, “Some people think I’m crazy, but this is exactly what I want to be doing.”
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

State budget brings good news for the outdoors in Ohio

Ohio’s budget bill setting state spending for the next two fiscal years racked up gains for sportsmen when it cleared the General Assembly last week. Rob Sexton, a lobbyist and political strategist who advocates for hunting, fishing and gun interests, called the budget’s passage “great news” in a Tuesday morning message to clients.