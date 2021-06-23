Letters: Scholar athletes inspire, tornado safety, tax breaks

We need more Bob Chitesters in this world. The man who created the PBS series, Free To Choose, with Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman, and the book that followed by the same name spent much of his life advocating for personal, political, and economic freedom. Chitester, who recently lost his seven-year battle with cancer, was a man whose passions combined his many skills — as a media sciences and communications expert beginning with his undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of Michigan, his establishment of the state of Michigan’s most advanced audio/visual program of its time (early1960s) at Saginaw Buena Vista High School, his time as a tenured professor at Edinboro State Teachers College, founder and longtime general manager for WQLM – Erie, Pennsylvania’s PBS Station, and his life since as a prolific entrepreneur.