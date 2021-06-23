Letters: Scholar athletes inspire, tornado safety, tax breaks

While Semper Fi Sports has become known for its dedication to building strong athletes on and off the field, the nonprofit is also devoted to helping veterans at all stages of transitioning to civilian life once again. Creating the organization in 2016 was the light at the end of a dark tunnel experienced by John Lucero Jr. of Murrieta. When he retired from the United States Marine Corps in 2006, Lucero left behind 22 years of service to his country. Having enlisted straight out of high school, he hadn’t fully fathomed where he wanted to be in civilian life. He had four deployments, including those to Kuwait and Somalia, and like many other service personnel, he was diagnosed with PTSD. “I went through a really dark period and it felt like I lost my soul,” Lucero said. “PTSD.