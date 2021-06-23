Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Amazon Becomes Largest Corporate Buyer of Renewable Energy in the U.S.

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon announced 14 new renewable energy projects in the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Spain to advance its ambitious goal to power 100% of company activities with renewable energy by 2025—five years ahead of the original target of 2030. The new projects bring Amazon’s total renewable energy investments to date to 10 gigawatts (GW) of electricity production capacity—enough to power 2.5 million U.S. homes. Amazon is now the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the U.S. and the world.

martechseries.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Resources#Microsoft Power Bi#Amazon Web Services#Echo#The Paris Agreement#Canadian#Seia#Reba#Martech#Co Founder#Disqo#Acore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
Country
Finland
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
Country
Spain
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy IndustrySioux City Journal

LETTER: U.S. is becoming less energy independent

Due to an energy crisis, Californians are now being asked to stop charging their electric vehicles during peak usage times. Not long ago, long lines at gas stations in the southeast were common. About five months ago, hundreds of construction workers on the Keystone XL pipeline were gainfully employed. Remember...
Stocksstockinvestor.com

3 of the Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now

The three best renewable energy stocks to buy now include a worldwide distributor of power optimizers, inverters and other solar parts, a global pioneer in the electric vehicle market and the largest installer of residential solar systems in the United States. Companies with a focus on renewable energy currently have...
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Envision: China's Renewable Energy Giant

Plans were announced this week for two new electric car battery plants in France and Britain involving Envision, the Shanghai-based company that has quietly built a global renewable energy empire. Envision's two billion euro ($2.4 billion) electric car battery plant in Douai, northern France, will supply French carmaker Renault, it...
Businessmartechseries.com

SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.
Businessmartechseries.com

Whitewater Brands Chooses Mapp As Their Omni-channel Partner To Accelerate Their Portfolio Of Brands To The Next Level

Whitewater Brands choose Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experience, for its omni-channel activities. The company is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of essential supplies and equipment to the automotive collision and mechanical repair industries. Some of their well-known brands include Auto Body Toolmart, Collision Services, as well as Sid Savage Auto Dealer Supply.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Briquette Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

Briquette Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports JC Market Research. Its latest research report, titled [Global Briquette Market Insights, Forecast to 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Briquette market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Enlight Renewable Energy to acquire majority stake in Clēnera

Israel-based energy company Enlight Renewable Energy has signed an agreement to acquire 90% of the shares of solar and storage developer Clēnera. The transaction is being carried out through Enlight’s US subsidiary for an enterprise value of up to $433m. Clēnera founders Jason Ellsworth and Adam Pishl will keep the...
Energy Industryirei.com

Starwood Energy acquires 252MW renewable portfolio in the U.S.

Starwood Energy Group Global has acquired a 252-megawatt portfolio of operating renewable assets from Consolidated Edison Development Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. The portfolio consists of Coram Wind, a 102-megawatt wind farm located in Tehachapi, Calif., and Crane Solar, a 150-megawatt solar project located in Crane, Texas, as well as an adjacent 25-megawatt battery development.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Renewable Energy Soars As Exxon, Shell Falter

As many know, Big Oil companies have suffered major losses as a result of the pandemic, as oil demand plummeted. Now, however, the prospects for the industry are looking more dismal than ever. As oil supermajors have faced increasing pressure to shift toward more sustainable business strategies, such pressure will certainly result in companies looking to renewables as the solution to this shift.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Smart Solar Solutions Market is ready for its next Big Move | Siemens AG, ABB, GE Renewable Energy, Echelon Corporation

Global Smart Solar Solutions Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry's performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Energy Industryetftrends.com

The Financial Promise of Renewable Energy ETFs

Renewable energy exchange traded funds were among 2020’s most scintillating thematic offerings before giving way to profit-taking earlier this year. Much of that was attributable to “sell the news” treatment as investors that bid higher on ETFs like the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW). While PBW is down about...
Energy Industrytheadvocate.com

Letters: Renewable energy is the future, like it or not

I get extremely annoyed every time a Louisiana politician catastrophizes about renewable energy. Most recently it was state Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, wondering why we're investing in solar and saying, "I thought we were an oil and gas state." Just because Louisiana is an oil and gas state doesn't mean our economy is going to be spared when the country and the rest of the world move on to renewable energy.
ElectronicsDenver Post

Buyers of Amazon devices are guinea pigs. That’s a problem.

About four years ago, Paul Hollowell found out that Amazon was making a gadget he desperately wanted: a camera whose sole purpose was to photograph his clothes. The oval camera, called the Echo Look, worked by photographing several clothing combinations and using artificial intelligence to highlight which outfit looked best. Hollowell, an entrepreneur and a frequent traveler from Dallas, usually spent hours picking clothes to pack for a trip and believed that the camera would help him decide. He ordered one for $200.
Energy Industrycbtnews.com

Amazon leads the way with commitment to 14 more renewable energy projects

Amazon has announced 14 new projects using renewable energy to offset and/or reduce their emissions. The projects are spread across locations in the US, Canada, Spain, and Finland with the objective to accelerate the fulfillment of The Climate Pledge ahead of schedule. It positions Amazon as the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy. The […]