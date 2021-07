When it comes to cross-play, PlayStation has kind of been the conservative dad that wants to do things his own way, but become increasingly alienating in the process. They have this policy where publishers will have to pay a few to get cross-play for their games on PlayStation. There are some games that where cross-play works for PlayStation, like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Rocket League, but a lot of games just give up on it, forcing developers to explain to fans why this feature is unavailable to PlayStation users. Of course, they do not out right say that it’s because of PlayStation’s policies, because that would put their relationship on rocky footing.