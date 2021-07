PHILADELPHIA -- Though the Phillies earned a much-needed series victory over the Padres, their bid for a sweep came to an ugly end in Sunday's 11-1 loss at Citizens Bank Park. The defeat not only kept the Phils from securing their first sweep of at least three games since May 3-6 against the Brewers, but it also dropped them to 39-42 at the season's halfway mark. It's the first time the club has had a losing record at the midway point since 2017, when Philadelphia finished last in the National League East with a 66-96 record.