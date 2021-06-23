Euros legends: How Hungary icon Ferenc Puskas came to lend his name to a FIFA award
You know it’s been a decent career when FIFA name their Goal of the Year award after you. Still, Ferenc Puskas had one big gripe about football’s governing body. It was the last few minutes of the 1954 World Cup Final. Puskas had battled back from a hairline fracture of the ankle, scored the Hungarian opener, then saw unfancied West Germany lead 3-2. This deviated alarmingly from the script, so the Galloping Major latched onto a through-ball and thumped in an equaliser – then was flagged offside. He never forgot, nor forgave, that contentious decision.www.fourfourtwo.com