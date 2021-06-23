Euros legends: How Hungary icon Ferenc Puskas came to lend his name to a FIFA award

The group of death comes to an end this evening as Germany take on Hungary and France face Portugal.And the Germans can breathe new life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a victory in Munich as they look to build on a scintillating 4-2 win over Portugal.However, they face a Hungary side who have shown they are far more than just the whipping boys of a group consisting of three European heavyweights.Follow Germany vs Hungary LIVE!Marco Rossi’s side picked up a point against France last time out and could still stun Germany to qualify for the last 16 if...