Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Euros legends: How Hungary icon Ferenc Puskas came to lend his name to a FIFA award

By FourFourTwo Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know it’s been a decent career when FIFA name their Goal of the Year award after you. Still, Ferenc Puskas had one big gripe about football’s governing body. It was the last few minutes of the 1954 World Cup Final. Puskas had battled back from a hairline fracture of the ankle, scored the Hungarian opener, then saw unfancied West Germany lead 3-2. This deviated alarmingly from the script, so the Galloping Major latched onto a through-ball and thumped in an equaliser – then was flagged offside. He never forgot, nor forgave, that contentious decision.

www.fourfourtwo.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Hungarian#Honved#The Times#The Mighty Magyars#Liga#European#United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Hungary
News Break
FIFA
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi breaks into all-time international scorers top 10 with brace against Bolivia... placing him TWO behind Brazil icon Pele and nine off Hungary's Ferenc Puskas (but he is still 34 adrift of rival Cristiano Ronaldo!)

Lionel Messi scored twice in Argentina's Copa America win over Bolivia to move into the top 10 men's international goalscorers. The 34-year-old's achievement follows his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo matching Ali Daei's all-time record last week, scoring five in Portugal's Euro 2020 campaign. Messi's historic goal came in trademark fashion,...
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Barcelona icon Ronaldinho beats outgoing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in Gamers Without Borders charity FIFA match – then backs England at Euro 2020

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho exacted revenge on outgoing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos with victory in the pair’s COVID-19 charity FIFA 21 bout – two days after being trolled by the four-time Champions League winner on Twitter. The Samba superstar defeated Ramos twice in their best-of-three challenge series as part of...
UEFAsandiegouniontribune.com

UEFA probes discrimination at Euro 2020 games in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Two European Championship soccer matches in Hungary are being investigated for “potential discriminatory incidents,” UEFA said Sunday. The governing body of European soccer said a “UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed” to conduct an investigation. UEFA didn’t say what form of discrimination it was investigating...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euros legends: Antonin Panenka writes his name into folklore in '76

The Ali Shuffle. The Cruyff Turn. The Panenka Penalty. It takes eye-popping chutzpah to immortalise yourself in history’s sporting lexicon, let alone at the biggest moment in your career – but Antonin Panenka had it. Panenka was a very 1970s midfielder. If he had been English, he’d probably have been...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Is Germany vs Hungary on TV tonight? Euro 2020 kick-off time, channel, how to watch and more

The group of death comes to an end this evening as Germany take on Hungary and France face Portugal.And the Germans can breathe new life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a victory in Munich as they look to build on a scintillating 4-2 win over Portugal.However, they face a Hungary side who have shown they are far more than just the whipping boys of a group consisting of three European heavyweights.Follow Germany vs Hungary LIVE!Marco Rossi’s side picked up a point against France last time out and could still stun Germany to qualify for the last 16 if...
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Euros legends: How Paul van Himst became Belgium's very own Pele

An international debutant in 1960 at the age of 17, the precocious Paul van Himst combined mesmerising technical ability with such deadly finishing that he soon earned the nickname ‘the White Pele’. The four-time Belgian Footballer of the Year racked up goals with startling regularity. He averaged better than a...
FIFAdexerto.com

9 FIFA 22 ICONs potentially leaked

A new update for FIFA Online may have given us an insight into the new ICON cards we can expect to see in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and it looks like an interesting bunch. Each year, before the new FIFA game releases, fans across the globe pour in with ideas for what EA SPORTS can change, add, or remove from the game.
Soccervavel.com

Euro 2020: Hungary vs France tactical review

Both teams lined up formation wise at least, similar to how many would have expected. Hungary used the same 3-1-4-2 formation deployed against Portugal however, this time a far better result was yielded. The two wingbacks were crucial to the success of this system, out of possession they both dropped...
UEFAWFMZ-TV Online

Germany Hungary Euro 2020 Soccer

Hungary fans bemused by rainbow-flag reception in Munich. Rainbow flags outnumbered German flags when soccer fans arrived for a European Championship game in Munich. Supporters were met at the exit of the Fröttmaning subway station by a host of volunteers from groups including Amnesty International, CSD Germany and S’AG Munich distributing rainbow flags to people attending Germany’s final Euro 2020 group game against Hungary. Other demonstrators turned up to protest UEFA’s decision to decline the Munich city council’s application to illuminate the stadium in rainbow colors as a protest against what it called Hungary’s “homophobic and transphobic legislation.” UEFA said it had to reject the request because of its political context as a criticism of Hungary.
SoccerCBS Sports

Germany vs. Hungary: Live stream Euro 2020, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, prediction

Euro 2020 continues on Wednesday as Germany host Hungary at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The Hungarians are desperate for a result if they have hopes of advancing out of the group. The team is currently bottom of Group F and are coming off a 1-1 draw against France. Germany are back home off a thrilling 4-2 win over Portugal, and a win could help them finish the group in first place.
Soccer90min.com

Germany predicted lineup vs Hungary - Euro 2020

Usually as Germany head into their final group game at a major tournament they're just looking to secure top spot, but their clash with Hungary on Wednesday could be their last at Euro 2020. Die Mannschaft's opening game defeat to France means they can't afford to slip-up against Marco Rossi's...
FIFAdotesports.com

How to complete Prime Icon Moments Garrincha SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Manuel “Garrincha” dos Santos to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on June 13. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The Prime Icon Moments Garrincha card was originally released on March 5 but it...
Sportsgoal.com

How to watch Germany vs Hungary in Euro 2020 from India?

Germany will look to produce another dominant performance against Hungary after defeating Portugal 4-2 last weekend... Germany will be confident of sealing their place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages when they welcome Hungary to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Joachim Low’s men bounced back from their opening defeat to...