This feature on Marco van Basten at Euro 88 first appeared in the May 2020 issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe now!. Triumph sows the seeds of tragedy. The definition of a career high is that it can never be recaptured; what follows can move only downwards, either quickly or slowly, gradually or decisively. But, oh, what a high. To score the crucial goal in a major final for your country, to win their first trophy, and to do it with what a significant slice of the commentariat still regard as the greatest goal ever scored in a final. It may be all downhill from there, but what a view from the top.