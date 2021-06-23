Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Noel Gallagher partners with Gibson to relaunch the J-150 acoustic guitar

By Sam Moore
NME
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoel Gallagher has partnered with the famed guitar manufacturer Gibson to launch the ‘Noel Gallagher J-150’ acoustic guitar. The instrument has been Gallagher’s go-to acoustic guitar of choice for over 20 years, with the guitarist first seen playing it in the promo video for the Oasis song ‘Little By Little’.

www.nme.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustic Guitar#Guitarist#Eu#Gibson Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Adidas
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Keith Richards and Noel Gallagher Compared Bad Bandmates

Noel Gallagher revealed that Keith Richards had once asked him whether Mick Jagger was a “bigger cunt” than Liam Gallagher. The conversation took place when the Rolling Stones guitarist met his Oasis counterpart in the Bahamas one New Year’s Eve, as Gallagher explained on the U.K.’s Absolute Radio recently. “I...
MusicantiMUSIC

Noel Gallagher Tops UK Charts With 'Back The Way We Came'

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher tops the UK charts this week with his new greatest hits package, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)", a compilation that features highlights from the first decade of his career with the High Flying Birds. According to Official Charts, the project sold 28,000 copies in...
CelebritiesNME

Noel Gallagher launches new online photography exhibition

Noel Gallagher has launched a new online exhibition showcasing a selection of photographs documenting his life on tour with the High Flying Birds. The collection, titled A New World Blazing, contains over 40 images by photographer Sharon Latham, who captured Gallagher’s band “at their most dynamic and their most intimate” while out on the road.
CelebritiesNME

Noel Gallagher reveals who he wants to portray him in a biopic

Noel Gallagher has declared that Michael Fassbender would be the ideal man to portray him in a biopic. The Oasis guitarist said that the Irish actor would be the perfect choice for a big screen take on his life because he sees the facial similarities between the pair. “I have...
MusicantiMUSIC

Noel Gallagher Unplugs For 'The Dying Of The Light'

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher is streaming a lyric video for the acoustic version of his 2015 track, "The Dying Of The Light", from his newly-released greatest hits package, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)." The tune was originally issued as the fifth single from "Chasing Yesterday", the rocker's second...
Photographygigwise.com

A New World Blazing: Sharon Latham on being Noel Gallagher's live photographer

A New World Blazing, the new online exhibition of Sharon Latham’s live photography featuring Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds, is open for business. There are photos of Noel on stage, photos of Noel backstage, photos of Noel alone and photos of him surrounded by crowds of people, all arranged among the Gibson guitars that he has long preferred to play.
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

Michael Jackson, Queen And Noel Gallagher: Albums Making Waves On The U.K. Chart

No. 1 - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011–2021) Noel Gallagher is so popular in the U.K. that he can hit No. 1 on the albums chart pretty much anytime he has a new collection of any kind to share. The rocker’s new greatest hits compilation Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011–2021), which features the best tracks from his time with his new band, opens at No. 1 on the U.K.’s list of the most-consumed titles in the nation.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Noel Gallagher wants Michael Fassbender to play him in a film

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has revealed that he would like Michael Fassbender to play him in a biopic. Noel Gallagher wants Michael Fassbender to play him in a biopic. The former Oasis rocker has revealed that he would want to be played by the 'X-Men' actor in a movie about his life, but believes it would be hard for someone to bring him to life on the big screen as he has a "unique look".
Beauty & FashionEsquire

Oasis's Liam and Noel Gallagher: The Photos

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who love Oasis and those who don't know great Britpop. The band, which was founded in 1991 and whose core members were the constantly feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, are among the best-selling bands in the history of music. Their first record, 1994's Definitely Maybe, is a work of art. Their second, 1995's (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, is one of rock music's greatest sophomore albums. Their third album, 1997's Be Here Now, is an example of cocaine-fueled excess. (Why are there so many helicopter noises on the record?) After years of very public debauchery and fighting, the band broke up in 2009. Both brothers have gone on to solo acts, and Liam has become something of a fashion icon, mostly for his '90s looks. As these pictures of the brothers Gallagher demonstrate, they were most certainly modern rock gods.
MusicNME

Watch Wolf Alice’s blistering live performance of ‘Smile’

Wolf Alice have shared a live performance video of ‘Smile’ on their Instagram – scroll down the page to watch it below now. The track features on the band’s chart-topping third album ‘Blue Weekend’, which was released last month (June 4). The clip sees the band performing basked in green...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Dave Grohl Reveals Disco Drumming Influence on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ Album

There's a lot of love right now for the Foo Fighters upcoming Hail Satin Record Store Day vinyl covers release paying tribute to the brothers Gibb with the band taking on the humorous nod The Dee Gees as an ode to the Bee Gees. But this disco love isn't something new for Dave Grohl, who recently revealed in a chat with Pharrell Williams that his drumming on Nirvana's Nevermind album was heavily inspired by drummers from the disco and early '80s funk era.
MusicNME

Listen to Tenacious D’s Paul McCartney-approved Beatles medley

Paul McCartney himself has given his stamp of approval after Tenacious D shared a rendition of two songs from the medley that features on the Beatles‘ 1969 album ‘Abbey Road’. The band begin their cover with the medley’s opener, ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’, Jack Black and Kyle Gass’...
Musicacousticguitar.com

Hamish Anderson Performs “Morning Light“ | Acoustic Guitar Sessions in Place

For this Acoustic Guitar Session in Place fuzzy Australian rocker Hamish Anderson performs a very stripped down version of his new single, “Morning Light.” The song sounds completely reimagined. While the original studio recording is bombastic, with notes of T. Rex or fellow Aussie rocker Tame Impala, the acoustic version is a chiming, classic folk song. “I really love when songs have two versions,“ Anderson says.
MusicNME

Sigrid announces intimate Reading & Leeds warm-up show in London

Sigrid has announced details of an intimate London show set for this August. The date, at the new Lafayette venue in Kings Cross, comes before the singer’s performances at Reading & Leeds festivals. “We’re playing a real life gig! in London!” Sigrid wrote on Twitter to announce the show, which...