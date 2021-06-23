Noel Gallagher partners with Gibson to relaunch the J-150 acoustic guitar

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who love Oasis and those who don't know great Britpop. The band, which was founded in 1991 and whose core members were the constantly feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, are among the best-selling bands in the history of music. Their first record, 1994's Definitely Maybe, is a work of art. Their second, 1995's (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, is one of rock music's greatest sophomore albums. Their third album, 1997's Be Here Now, is an example of cocaine-fueled excess. (Why are there so many helicopter noises on the record?) After years of very public debauchery and fighting, the band broke up in 2009. Both brothers have gone on to solo acts, and Liam has become something of a fashion icon, mostly for his '90s looks. As these pictures of the brothers Gallagher demonstrate, they were most certainly modern rock gods.