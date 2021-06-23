Cancel
‘Myst’ VR remake confirmed for release in Q3 2021

By Alan Wen
NME
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyan Worlds has announced a release window for its remake of adventure puzzle game Myst. A Twitter post yesterday (June 22) confirmed that the game will be coming to PC and Mac in Q3 2021, which could be anywhere between July and September. The tweet emphasises that it is “VERY Soon™!”

