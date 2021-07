Two years before Westminster called me to be their 18th senior minister, my understanding of the Spirit’s sure foundation was deepened. It was the summer of 2011. I had received a series of rejections from other large congregations to be their senior minister, two of my closest mentors in the ministry died within weeks of one another, and I was being told by the interim presbytery exec that I had set my goals too high for my next call. I was exhausted, discouraged and although the 12-week Lily Sabbatical I received was a welcome pause, it also meant a lot of planning and traveling.