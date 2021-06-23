Humason gets his shot at MillWorks Co-Sharing Workspace

WESTFIELD – Mayor Donald F. Humason Jr. was among the three dozen or so people who received a vaccination at the pop-up Pfizer clinic at the MillWorks Co-Sharing Workspace June 19-21. Humason said it was “in and out, no problem.” He said it was a smaller turnout than owner Rocky Allen expected, but still, people came. “Any one of these clinics, whether privately done like his or at CVS; little by little, anyone who wants a vaccine can get it.”