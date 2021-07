Recently, LeBron James had some smoke for the NBA in light of all the injuries that have been sustained in the playoffs. Anthony Davis went down for the Lakers in the first round, and in the second round, players like Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard have had to leave the court. As LeBron noted, the offseason was simply too short and the schedule was too condensed. Many players have stated that this is the reason for all of the injuries this season, and now, fans are feeling short-changed as some of their favorite players can't even compete with their teams during the most important time of the season.