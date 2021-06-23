Ronald Lee Braden, Sr.

WASKOM Ronald Lee Braden passed peacefully from this world into Glory, surrounded by those he loved on June 20, 2021. He was born to R.L and Marie (Bridges) Braden on August 12, 1944 in Ft. Worth, TX. He attended school in Denison, TX, where he met his bride, Jo Lewis (Braden). They were married on May 9, 1964. Together they welcomed three children. His work took them all over the state of Texas and beyond. The last 3 decades they made their home in Waskom, TX. They enjoyed many camping trips and long summer visits with family. Ronald loved sweet treats and fast cars. He was always quick to brag and talk about his children and grandchildren. His toolbox at work was always covered with their photos. He treasured lifelong friendships with Barbara and Eddie Jackson and Richard and Sue Coley.