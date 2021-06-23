Cancel
Savannah, GA

Industrial Technical Services (ITS) Celebrates 40 Years in Business

 13 days ago

Spencer Tyson founded his company on June 22nd, 1981 as an industrial electrical and instrumentation & controls contractor. In 1994, Spencer saw a need for a contractor that could provide electrical, mechanical, and civil construction in-house. ITS expanded their services and have been successfully completing turn-key industrial projects for area clients. As we have grown, so has our customer base, to include pulp/paper, chemical, petroleum, manufacturing, food & beverage, bulk-handling, and distribution companies. As a testament to the company’s growth, our founding team of six (6) has grown to employ an average of over 100 tradesmen and women. ITS is a family-owned business and we pride ourselves in treating our employees like family and we know they are the reason for our success. Many of our team members are long-term employees and some have been with the company for over 30 years. We hope that is something that never changes.

