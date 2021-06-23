Cancel
Marshall, TX

Kay Saxon Moseley

Marshall News Messenger
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Kay Saxon Moseley, 74, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2021 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Kay was born January 9, 1947 in Marshall, Texas. She is preceded in her death by her mother, Minnie Cornelius Saxon and her father Aubrey Miles Saxon, her best friend Wanda Easley and good friends Dave and Clyde Johnson. She is survived by her loving, loyal husband of 54 years, Bailey C. Moseley; her son Chris Moseley; her daughter Meredith Moseley-Bennett (husband Jamie Bennett); her three granddaughters, Saxon Moseley, Samantha Moseley and Bailey Bennett; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sam and Kay Moseley; nieces and nephews Woody Moseley, Kiki Moseley, Brad Moseley, Madison Moseley and Karis Moseley. Kay graduated from Marshall High School in 1965, where she was a member of the Marshall Mavettes. She married her high school sweetheart, Bailey Moseley in 1966. She loved her soulmate, Bailey, with all her heart and soul. Kay accepted Jesus as her personal savior in 1975 and today is in heaven, free of disease and pain. Kay was a member of Cypress Valley Bible Church. Kay enjoyed snuggles and laughter with her daughter Meredith and secretly enjoyed the pranks her son, Chris, played on her. The funeral service will be held on June 25, 2021 at 10:30 am at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Kay's friend, Bob Bryant will officiate the service. A graveside service will be at Colonial Gardens after the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cypress Valley Bible Church in Marshall, Texas. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
