What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's summer green tomato salad

When T. S. Eliot had J. Alfred Prufrock ask, “Do I dare to eat a peach?,” it was most probably with the understanding that eating a ripe peach is a messy business and not for those who are impeccably dressed and cannot afford to have peach juice running down their chins. Biting into a rosy-skinned peach is, for me, the long-awaited reminder that summer is around the corner. And once I’ve gotten over that, slicing a peach into a bowl, dusting it with just a little sugar and dousing it with cream is next on my list. From there, as peaches consistently dominate the fruit bowl on my kitchen table, I get really cavalier and grill them with pork chops or make a peach pie for dessert. And on a hot day, a peach cooler is heavenly.