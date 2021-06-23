Cancel
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's summer green tomato salad

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make a summer green tomato salad with roasted corn. 1 c red onion (thinly sliced) ½ c red wine vinegar. ¼ sugar. 1½ c olive oil. 2 tbs salt. 1tsp Lemon juice. Directions:. 1. In a...

