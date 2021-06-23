Brewers, Rattlers dominate

Just one run stopped the Milwaukee Brewers organization from collecting a pair of sweeps from the Timber Rattlers and Brewers. Milwaukee shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks in a road game, winning 5-0. Kolten Wong got the scoring started with a home run in the top of the first inning. In the top of the sixth inning the lead was expanded with RBI singles from Omar Narvaez and Luis Urias. Narvaez drove in a run with his single and Urias brought across two with his. Christian Yelich hit the Brewers’ second solo blast in the top of the eighth. Freddy Peralta earned the victory for the Brewers, pitching six innings and allowing just one hit. The win tied the series at one game apiece and set up a Wednesday rubber match.