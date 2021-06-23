Sharpsteen
Wilbur “Dick” C. Sharpsteen, 83, of Waverly passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 with his loving family by his side, at the Robert Packer Hospital. A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. The family would like to invite all who would like to attend to a reception at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 immediately following calling hours, at the Waverly Barton Fire Department at 94 Williams Donnelly Industrial Parkway, Waverly, N.Y.www.morning-times.com