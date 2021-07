And that’s if we’re being tough graders. The US economy added 850,000 jobs in June, marking the biggest monthly gain in almost a year and topping expectations. The unemployment rate ticked up from 5.8% to 5.9%, but it’s not cause for alarm. More people started looking for jobs last month, which increased the denominator in the unemployment rate equation (unemployment rate = number of unemployed people / total number of people who are currently working or looking for work).