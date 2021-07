Ahead of Final Order Cutoff, we tipped you off that this week's Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 from Boom Studios was one to watch. We also noted that first-time Ranger scribe and rising star Frank Gogol and artist Simone Ragazzoni may play bigger roles in the Rangerverse going forward. Well, it seems that collectors and fans have taken notice based on the aftermarket sales on Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 we're seeing over on eBay this week. The issue only came out on Wednesday, but is already selling over cover price with covers A and B fetching $10 or more. Meanwhile, the 1-in-25 variant cover by Vincenzo Riccardi has sold for $50 and up to $64, while the one-per-store full art variant of the Junggeun Yoon cover is seeing most copies going for between $25 and $40, with one recorded sale as high as $47. But it's the Derrick Chew 1-in-50 cover that is really turning heads with sales of $180 and even $200 for raw copies.