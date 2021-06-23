Cancel
Food & Drinks

The Mithai Life of North Carolina

southernfoodways.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGravy travels in search of the mithai—or sweet—life of North Carolina’s Indian American community. You’d be hard-pressed to find a major city in the United States that doesn’t have Indian food. Despite some of the nation’s limited ideas about what American food is, Indian favorites like chicken tikka masala, biryani, and samosas have become nationally recognized, and are often the dinner or lunch of choice for millions of Americans. But, what about the dessert? In this episode of Gravy, Kayla Stewart travels in search of the mithai—or sweet—life of North Carolina’s Indian American community, all through the lens of Indian desserts.

www.southernfoodways.org
North Carolina State
#Indian Food#North Indian#Cary#Food Drink#Indian American#Biryani#Samosas#Americans
