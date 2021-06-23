Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

(Wealthy) Californians Can Buy 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Manuals After All

MotorTrend Magazine
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich people in California, rejoice! It turns out that you will be able to purchase a brand spanking new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 with a six-speed manual transmission in the Golden State after all. In case you missed it, due to an antiquated California noise regulation, it looked like Porsche would be unable to sell either flavor of its newest high performance GT3 (the winged original or the wingless, trendy Touring model) in the car's biggest market.

www.motortrend.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche 911 Gt3#Manuals#California Highway Patrol#Californians#Gearbox#Sae#Pcna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
California StatePosted by
Motorious

California Bans Porsche 911 GT3 With Manual Transmission

While a solution has been found, this problem is far from over…. The state of California has historically been known as the car capital of the United States, but a problem with the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 has further tarnished a declining reputation. At issue is the available 6-speed manual transmission, which the Golden State deemed non-compliant with its drive-by noise regulation, which has been the bane of many enthusiasts. Even though Porsche was able to work with the state so its California customers don’t have to get the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, this still exposes a problem which is growing not only there, but in the rest of the country.
Buying CarsAutomobile

(Wealthy) Californians Can Buy 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Manuals After All

Rich people in California, rejoice! It turns out that you will be able to purchase a brand spanking new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 with a six-speed manual transmission in the Golden State after all. In case you missed it, due to an antiquated California noise regulation, it looked like Porsche would be unable to sell either flavor of its newest high-performance GT3 (the winged original or the wingless, trendy Touring model) in the car's biggest market.
California StateCNET

Good news! Manual Porsche 911 GT3s can be sold in California after all

When the new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring made its debut last week, its arrival came with one major caveat: no manual transmission option for buyers in California. Not only that, but no manual option for any GT3 model in the Golden State. Sad stuff, to be sure. But thankfully, a bummer no more. Porsche confirmed Tuesday that it will be able to sell manual GT3s in the state of California right from the get-go -- the way it should've been all along.
California StateAutoweek.com

Your Outrage Paid Off: 911 GT3 Will Get a Manual In California

The scandal lasted exactly one week. On June 15 Porsche announced details of its 911 GT3 Touring package, a setup every bit as potent as the regular GT3 but with a collapsible rear wing for greater stealth. But buried in that announcement was this little government scud: Because of arcane testing procedures, the GT3 Touring with manual transmission would not be offered in the state of California. There was an older test procedure that measured sound from cars and the GT3 with manual trans did not meet it.
CarsTop Speed

No, This Isn’t a Porsche 911 GT3 RS Cabriolet, but it Sure Does Look Like It

If You Have Ever Wondered How a 991 GT3 RS Cabriolet Would Look, a California Shop Gives You The Answer. We recently covered some pretty epic Porsche conversions and this one would fit right in. The 911 GT3 RS never had a cabriolet version, so you have to make one yourself. There are two ways to go about it. The first one involves taking a GT3 RS and chopping its roof off. The second way is to get a lesser 911 Cabriolet and slap the body panels from a GT3 RS. Obviously, the latter is much easier, which is why Wicked Motor Work from California did exactly that.
CarsNewsweek

Ford's New Turbocharged F-150 Truck is America's Quickest Police Car

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder, a truck, is the quickest police car in the U.S. Test data from two police vehicle testing organizations show that the vehicle has a quicker zero to 60 mph, zero to 100 mph, and quarter-mile time than any other new law enforcement vehicle sold in America.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Convertible Is a Custom-Built Roadster That Never Existed

If you’re at all interested in buying a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, chances are you do not wish it was a convertible. In fact, the closest Porsche ever got to building something like this was last-gen’s 911 Speedster which featured the GT3’s 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six. However, this fact certainly wasn’t enough to stop a die-hard drop-top fan because they went as far as building one.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best Manual Transmission Cars Under $10,000

If you know how to drive a car with a manual transmission, then you know how fun it can be with the right car. However, the ability to shift the gears yourself will soon be coming to an end as only 15% of new cars today are offered with a stick. Fortunately, you can still find plenty of cars on the used market that will provide you with the driving excitement that you want every day without breaking the bank. Here are five of the best cars with a manual transmission that you can buy for less than $10,000.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe First Look: Styling Not 2 the Moon

If you were feeling anxious before seeing the 2022 BMW 2 Series, you're not alone. After the newest 4 Series, M3 and M4, and first-ever iX EV all broke cover with less-than-beautiful styling, any new BMW brings with it as much trepidation as it does excitement these days. However, BMW's new compact 2 Series coupe is finally here, and it isn't wearing polarizing styling that's as meme-able as we feared.
CarsPosted by
Portland Tribune

The 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye is too much car for you

The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 produces 797 horsepower and 707 foot-pounds of torque from the factory. If you needed any proof that the golden age of muscle cars is right now, the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody should be convincing. We'll just call it the Redeye for short. The Redeye is the fastest, most powerful street-legal car commonly available in the world right now. Sure, there are Bugattis and other exotics, but the Charger is available for less than the price of an apartment building and you can get one at any Dodge dealer in America.
Buying CarsHot Rod

Cheap Project Cars Under $5,000

Your next hot rod awaits. Which one would you choose?. As the years unfold before our very eyes, it's easy to forget how long ago those automotive memories of youth really are. Remember when just a few hundys would buy a running muscle car that only needed a few tweaks to get back into solid fighting shape? Those days are long gone, and the project cars we craved are getting older, pricier, rarer, and more disheveled. Before long, many project cars will be unrealistic and unobtainable to all but a few folks with stacks of spare cash. How long are you willing to wait to claw back a scrap of your youth?
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Guy Buys Last 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport In The US

Automotive YouTuber itsjusta6 bought the last single cab 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport in the United States, which is really something. Most people want 4 doors on their truck these days, even if it’s a performance model, but being a young single guy he isn’t as concerned about hauling the kids around with his new toy. Shelby actually made 250 of these for the 2020 model year, this being the last one to leave a dealer’s inventory.
Carshypebeast.com

DRIVERS: Harrison Nevel and His 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

DRIVERS is a series highlighting influential individuals in the HYPEBEAST sphere and their passion towards all things automotive. The approach is simple: what is car culture to you, and why do you have a passion for it? Each contributor is given a chance to shine light on their personal vehicle or vehicles, and asked to remark on how they are driving culture forward, both metaphorically and literally.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Twin-Turbo V8 Mercedes V-Class Is Not Afraid Of A Drag Race

At drag strips, muscle cars and supercars are common. More recently, Tesla models are also becoming popular contenders in straight-line races. No matter what drag race you go to anywhere in the world, we can guarantee that you'll hardly find passenger vans at the starting point. But not the Mercedes...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT: A 631-HP SUV That Beats the 911 GT3 to 60 MPH

Having already broken the SUV Nurburgring lap record, it isn't bad in the corners either. Remember that mysterious high-performance Cayenne that crushed the SUV Nürburgring lap record before it even got a name? Well, it has one now: the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. Using the most powerful Porsche V8 engine on sale today, it's the quickest and fastest factory Cayenne ever.
Carsgmauthority.com

Twin-Turbo Chevy Chevelle SS Has 800 HP And 22-Inch Wheels: Video

A custom Chevy Chevelle SS is the subject of new video uploaded to the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube – but unlike many of its other featured vehicles, this Chevelle SS puts an emphasis on style over performance. Our reason for saying that lies with this car’s oversized 22-inch wheels. Whereas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy