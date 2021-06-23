Cancel
Hulu renews 'Solar Opposites' for a fourth season

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 11 days ago
"Solar Opposites" star Thomas Middleditch attends the premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap" in October 2019. "Solar Opposites" has been renewed for a fourth season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Hulu has renewed animated comedy series Solar Opposites for a fourth season.

The renewal comes after Season 2 came to the streaming service in March. Season 3 will arrive in 2022.

Seasons 1 and 2 consisted of eight episodes each. Season 3 and 4 will contain 12 episodes.

Solar Opposites follows a group of aliens who leave their dying planet and relocate to middle America. The group is split on loving and hating earth.

Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) co-created and executive produces the series with Mike McMahan. Josh Bycel also executive producers and is the co-showrunner alongside McMahan.

Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack and Sean Giambrone provide voices.

