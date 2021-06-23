Person in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice say one person is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in New Berlin.

They say around 10 p.m. Tuesday a call was received about someone walking around with a gun at South Moorland Road near West Dover Hill Lane.

Once the New Berlin Police Department arrived on scene they located and confronted the suspect with the gun. During the incident an officer fired at the suspect, hitting them.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

No officers were injured, and all are cooperating with the investigation. The officer who fired the shot is now on administrative leave.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting with help from Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Muskego Police Department, and Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

Once the investigation is complete the DOJ will turn the investigative reports over to the Waukesha County District Attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.

