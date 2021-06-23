Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Berlin, WI

Person in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CldYJ_0acqk30Z00

Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice say one person is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in New Berlin.

They say around 10 p.m. Tuesday a call was received about someone walking around with a gun at South Moorland Road near West Dover Hill Lane.

Once the New Berlin Police Department arrived on scene they located and confronted the suspect with the gun. During the incident an officer fired at the suspect, hitting them.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

No officers were injured, and all are cooperating with the investigation. The officer who fired the shot is now on administrative leave.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting with help from Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Muskego Police Department, and Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

Once the investigation is complete the DOJ will turn the investigative reports over to the Waukesha County District Attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Community Policy
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
City
New Berlin, WI
City
Berlin, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Waukesha County, WI
Crime & Safety
New Berlin, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wisconsin State Patrol#Berlin Police#Muskego Police Department#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Investigation
Related