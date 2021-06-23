Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

3 ways to support teachers in flexible learning environments

By Mark Hess, Principal, Mary Helen Guest Elementary School
eSchool Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlexible learning environments have been a popular buzzword for a while now. Traditionally, flexible learning environments address the flexible use of the physical space as well as how time during classes might be used and how students are grouped during learning. Now, school leaders and educators also have to consider switching between in-person learning and remote learning, and how that applies to the learning environment in place.

www.eschoolnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Environment#Flexible Learning#Innovation#New Learning#Pd#Epson Brightlink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Education
Related
Public HealtheSchool Online

5 ways to address inequities in pandemic teaching and learning

Remote learning is consistently associated with decreased instructional opportunities and student outcomes when compared to in-person schooling, according to data from a RAND Corporation study. Researchers surveyed teachers and principals to gain a better understanding of K-12 students’ learning opportunities across a variety of learning models (in-person, hybrid, and fully...
Santa Barbara County, CAnprnsb.org

United Way Learning & Enrichment Centers Collaborative Supported Over 600 Students with Safe “in Classroom Learning” During the Pandemic

Collaborative Program Involving Schools Districts, Non-Profits, and Funders now Transitions Back to Schools. With schools reopening, United Way of Santa Barbara County’s (UWSBC) Learning & Enrichment Centers Collaborative (LECC) has come to an end after helping over 600 students throughout Santa Barbara County. Students referred by school districts came from three high-need target populations: homeless and foster youth, children from low-resource families and children of educators.
Congress & CourtsAGU Blogosphere

AGU endorses the Supporting STEM Learning Opportunities Act

On 22 June 2021, AGU sent a letter to Senators Shaheen (NH) and Capito (WV) endorsing the Supporting STEM Learning Opportunities Act. On behalf of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) and our community of 130,000 worldwide in the Earth and space sciences, I am writing to thank you for crafting the Supporting STEM Learning Opportunities Act and offer AGU’s official endorsement for this important bill.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

A Better Way to Support Gifted Learners

The idea that certain kids are born smart and should be placed in a gifted program has been met with criticism and concerns. Research has since shown that environmental factors influence intellectual development, and children are often gifted in only some areas. An optimal match approach ensures that teaching matches...
Family Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

In Support of Teacher Development: A Parent Perspective

Teacher training and development is key to high-quality instruction in classrooms. Many parents expressed dissatisfaction with remote and hybrid learning models in 2020-2021. In many cases, teachers were not offered any quality professional development on virtual instruction. Teachers love to learn. They are experts at it! That is one reason...
Georgetown, DEcoastalpoint.com

LB Teacher of the Year Absher tackles students’ learning challenges

Amy Absher struggled with school during her childhood. She was always off-task, and learning new subjects did not come easy. One teacher changed everything. Absher’s third-grade teacher, Beth Conaway, made learning fun by showing students a different way of learning — through partner work and hands-on activities. Conaway’s influence was important for Absher’s eventual teaching career.
Clinton, NYWKTV

Indium supports STEM learning with summer internship program

CLINTON, N.Y. – Indium Corporation’s summer internship program will offer learning opportunities to 14 college students studying careers in science, technology, engineering and math. The interns work on projects and programs that intend to further the company’s goals and business initiatives, in order to provide some hands-on experience in the...
Mental HealthPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Leadership Academy Teacher Helps His Students Learn and Move Past Trauma

Todd Fegley has been teaching high schoolers social studies and art for nearly a decade at the TLC Leadership Academy. Though teaching at an alternative education school that provides social, emotional, and mental health support isn’t something he foresaw while in college, “At this point, I’ve been doing this kind of stuff for so long I don’t know if I’d want to teach at a public school or if I’d find it enjoyable,” Fegley says.
Educationiteachnyc.net

Teachers College: Make Learning Last with Student-Driven Projects

Opportunity at a Glance: Project-based learning (PBL) creates opportunities for students to use real-world scenarios, challenges, and problems to gain crucial skills that support their intellectual and emotional development. But the implementation of PBL is often met with uncertainty and apprehension from educators. Together, participants will do the following:. 1)...
InternetNew Pittsburgh Courier

New learning tool helping teachers ‘along’

Being out of physical classrooms and in virtual meeting rooms has taken a toll on everyone, but especially students in K-12 education. It’s been harder for students and teachers to connect in natural ways, so the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Gradient Learning teamed up to launch a new, free tool to help build those relationships.
Educationhudsonvalley360.com

5 simple yet meaningful ways to support teachers during summer break

(BPT) - Being a teacher always comes with challenges, but through the uncertainties of the pandemic, it quickly became one of the toughest jobs in the country. Tasked with keeping students calm, engaged and learning — whether in school, at home or hybrid (not to mention added safety protocols) — was a big ask. Yet, as they always do, teachers rose to the challenge and helped keep students learning while providing a much-needed sense of normalcy.
Orange County, CAcoastreportonline.com

Students and teachers share online pandemic learning experiences

As many schools began to reopen in Orange County, students and teachers appear to have mixed feelings about returning to in-person classes whereas some want a balance between online and traditional learning. Since March 2020, many students and teachers have faced difficulties with the initial transition from a traditional classroom...
Public HealthLas Vegas Sun

Student teachers more committed than ever after challenging school year

I walked into a fourth-grade classroom to observe a student teacher. He was in the front of the room, wearing a mask and a clip-on microphone, simultaneously teaching his in-person learners and checking in with those who joined remotely. He had materials set aside in individual bags and was walking around sanitizing tables while presenting information. When I checked in with him later, he smiled and said, “Some people think I’m crazy, but this is exactly what I want to be doing.”
EducationeSchool Online

How to prepare students for the jobs of the future

“We are currently preparing students for jobs that don’t yet exist … using technologies that haven’t been invented … in order to solve problems we don’t even know are problems yet.”—Richard Riley, former Secretary of Education. Less than twenty years ago, a student saying that they wanted to be a...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

5 Ways to Create Improve Your Workplace Environment

Creating a better workplace environment promotes employee productivity and yields improved business incomes. It also boosts employee retention and morale in their day-to-day activities. Our mental health and peace of mind are taken care of when there is a conducive environment at the workplace. A healthy workplace will reduce the frequency of sick leaves, absenteeism, and medical claims that tend to hurt a company’s net incomes. How then do you create a better environment?
Educationxanedu.com

Decolonizing Teaching & Learning: Creating Truly Inclusive Learning Environments for All Students

By Brian Knowles, Manager of the Office of African, African American, Latino, Holocaust, and Gender Studies within the School District of Palm Beach County. When students aren’t given opportunities to view themes and concepts through lenses that are representative of their experiences and cultural backgrounds, research has shown that they have difficulty understanding the concepts presented, and their learning and skill development is impeded.