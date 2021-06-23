Legislative Notes

AG and OPI are right: Racial discrimination has no place in MT schools. A recent thoughtful and well-reasoned Attorney General’s Opinion on “critical race theory” from Austin Knudsen has people on the left stamping their feet and pulling out their hair. The Montana Democrats’ spin machine is on full blast to justify racial discrimination in Montana schools, universities, and workplaces. In defense of the controversial teachings, liberal lawyers, legislators, and editorial boards are arguing that actively being racist is the only way to make sure people aren’t racist.