Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Poll: Iowans disapprove of Biden's performance

By Linh Ta
Posted by 
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2FeE_0acqjfJ100

The majority of likely Iowa voters say they don't approve of President Biden's job performance over the last six months, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll .

By the numbers: 43% of Iowans polled said they approved of his job performance, while 52% said they disapproved.

  • The majority of Democrats said they approved of Biden's job, at 89%. Independents were at 43%, while Republicans were only at 6%.

Yes, but: The majority of Iowans (53%) approve of how he's handled the pandemic

  • Though David Andringa, a 67-year-old independent who was polled, said he felt Biden got credit for vaccine distribution that he didn't deserve, the Register reports.

Between the lines: In March, Iowans narrowly approved of Biden's performance as president (47%), while 44% disapproved.

  • Since then, his approval rating among Iowans has gone down, getting low marks on his handling of immigration, criminal justice and the economy.

Of note: The poll of 807 Iowa adults was conducted June 13-16 by Selzer & Co. The margin of error is +- 3.5 percentage points.

Go deeper: Read the full poll here .

Community Policy
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
248
Followers
198
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Elections
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Poll#Republicans#Economy#Job Performance#Iowans#Democrats#Register#Selzer Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

50 Percent of Americans Back Biden's Job Performance, Most Praise His Pandemic Handling: Poll

A recent poll put President Joe Biden's approval rating at 50 percent, with a majority of Americans approving of how he is dealing with the pandemic. The ABC/Washington Post poll, conducted in June and released on Sunday, surveyed Americans on the president's job performance. When asked if they approve of his overall performance, 30 percent strongly agreed, 19 percent somewhat agreed, 7 percent somewhat disagreed, and 35 percent strongly disagreed.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's mediocre polling could spell trouble

President Biden ’s approval numbers are fairly solid early in his administration, but there are some warning signs. Just as his positive polling and election win were based mostly on dislike of former President Trump , his current polling advantages may be just as shallow. Biden should be doing well...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Poll: Biden approval stands steady at 60 percent

A majority of voters approve of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Sixty percent of registered voters in the June 29-30 survey approve of Biden's job performance, down slightly from 61 percent in last month's poll. Forty percent of respondents said they disapprove...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden polls horribly on his handling of rising crime

Americans are giving President Biden dismal ratings on his handling of rising crime, a new poll found. The ABC News/Washington Post poll released Friday morning revealed that just 38 percent of Americans approve of the 46th commander-in-chief’s response to recent crime spikes nationwide. On the other side, 48 percent said...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DNC chair hits Cruz over Biden criticism: 'You aren't qualified enough to tie his shoes'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Jaime Harrison condemned GOP Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) for comparing President Biden ’s policies to the “incompetence” of former President Carter’s administration. Cruz reiterated his analogy of Biden as “Jimmy Carter 2.0” in a Thursday interview on “Fox News Primetime.”. “We’re five months into the...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Poll: Most Iowans oppose law limiting racism lessons

The majority of Iowans oppose a new law restricting how teachers talk about racism and sexism in classrooms, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll. By the numbers: 56% of Iowans said they oppose the new law, 34% are in favor and another 10% are unsure. The majority...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Poll shows Iowans are mixed on the latest legislative session

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans are giving mixed reviews of the most recent legislative session. That’s according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll that surveyed a little more than 800 Iowa adults. This past session, lawmakers passed a range of major changes to Iowa’s laws effecting issues...
Des Moines, IAkilrradio.com

Grassley Unconcerned About Poll Showing Majority of Iowans Want Him to Retire

(Washington, D.C.)--A new poll published over the weekend by the Des Moines Register indicates that 64% of those surveyed believe it's "time for someone else" to occupy the seat currently held by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. In an interview with KILR Radio, the 87-year-old Grassley said the poll would have no impact on his decision whether to run for re-election in 2022.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Majority of voters say Biden should implement stricter immigration policies: poll

A majority of voters in a new poll say that President Biden should implement stricter immigration policies to limit the number of people illegally entering the country. Sixty-four percent of registered voters in a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill said Biden should “issue new, stricter policies to reduce the flow of people across the border.” Meanwhile, 36 percent said the administration should continue its current policies.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Majority of voters say Biden made progress in summit with Putin: poll

A majority of voters in a new poll say President Biden made at least some progress during his summit this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin . Twenty-one percent of registered voters in a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill said that Biden made “meaningful” progress in the Geneva meeting, while another 31 percent said he made “some” progress.