Parade winners
WHITE BIRD — Winners in this year's White Bird Days parade, Saturday, June 19, included the following: Judges Choice, sponsored by the Silver Dollar Bar: Abbott Family; Best theme, sponsored by Royal Gem Rebekahs Lodge 13: Idaho County Fiddlers; Best kids, sponsored by Red's Cafe: Pleasant View Baptist Church; Best organization, sponsored by Trail ACE Construction: Best royalty, sponsored by White Bird Antiques: Weippe Royalty, Kendall Hodges; Best business, sponsored by Hammer Down River Excursions: Killgore Adventures.