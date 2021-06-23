Expression of CYP24A1 and other multiple sclerosis risk genes in peripheral blood indicates response to vitamin D in homeostatic and inflammatory conditions

The frequent coexistence of obesity and metabolic syndrome in patients with alopecia areata may indicate the common pathogenetic pathway in these conditions with an important role of adipokines. The aim of the study was to evaluate the serum level of adiponectin, resistin and leptin in patients with alopecia areata in comparison to healthy controls. The study included 65 patients with alopecia areata and 71 healthy controls. The concentration of adipokines was determined with the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. The mean concentrations of adiponectin and resistin were significantly lower in the sera of patients with alopecia areata when compared to healthy controls (7966 \(\pm\) 4087 vs 9947 \(\pm\) 5692 ng/ml; p = 0.0312 and 11.04 \(\pm\) 3.88 vs 14.11 \(\pm\) 8.69 ng/ml; p = 0.0176, respectively). A negative correlation between the serum level of adiponectin and severity of alopecia tool (SALT) score was observed (r = − 0.26; p < 0.05). The concentration of adiponectin was significantly lower in patients with alopecia universalis than in patients with patchy alopecia areata (4951 \(\pm\) 2499 vs 8525 \(\pm\) 4085 ng/ml; p = 0.0135). No significant difference in the serum concentration of leptin was observed between patients with alopecia areata and healthy controls. The negative correlation between the serum level of adiponectin and hair loss severity indicates that adiponectin may be considered a marker of hair loss severity in alopecia areata. Further studies are needed to evaluate the role of resistin in patients with alopecia areata and its decreased level irregardless of severity or activity of the disease.