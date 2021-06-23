Cancel
Expression of CYP24A1 and other multiple sclerosis risk genes in peripheral blood indicates response to vitamin D in homeostatic and inflammatory conditions

By Samantha P. L. Law, Prudence N. Gatt, Stephen D. Schibeci, Fiona C. McKay, Steve Vucic, Prue Hart, Scott N. Byrne, David Brown, Graeme J. Stewart, Christopher Liddle, Grant P. Parnell, David R. Booth
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough genetic and epidemiological evidence indicates vitamin D insufficiency contributes to multiple sclerosis (MS), and serum levels of vitamin D increase on treatment with cholecalciferol, recent metanalyses indicate that this vitamin D form does not ameliorate disease. Genetic variation in genes regulating vitamin D, and regulated by vitamin D, affect MS risk. We evaluated if the expression of vitamin D responsive MS risk genes could be used to assess vitamin D response in immune cells. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated from healthy controls and people with MS treated with dimethyl fumarate. We assayed changes in expression of vitamin D responsive MS risk (VDRMS) genes in response to treatment with 25 hydroxy vitamin D in the presence or absence of inflammatory stimuli. Expression of CYP24A1 and other VDRMS genes was significantly altered in PBMCs treated with vitamin D in the homeostatic and inflammatory models. Gene expression in MS samples had similar responses to controls, but lower initial expression of the risk genes. Vitamin D treatment abrogated these differences. Expression of CYP24A1 and other MS risk genes in blood immune cells indicate vitamin D response and could enable assessment of immunological response to vitamin D in clinical trials and on therapy.

