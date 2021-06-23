Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Des Moines' Snookies sign gets knocked down, but could get up again

By Linh Ta
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Snookies' beloved sign that was downed by a driver, and then grounded by red tape, is a step closer to rising back up — this time as a historic landmark. Driving the news: Des Moines' Landmark Review Board recommended the City Council approve designating the ice cream shop's neon sign as a "local landmark" Tuesday.

www.axios.com
Community Policy
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Self Driving Cars#Cnn#Food Drink#Landmark Review Board#The City Council#Honda#Wdm#Cnn#Fox News#House#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Apple
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines gets strict on City Council disruptions

Des Moines officials are cracking down on protests during City Council meetings, saying police will issue citations against people who violate their rules of conduct.Flashback: The council's first in-person meeting was cut short earlier this month when a group of protesters filled the room, demanding the city deny a nearly $11K police training in Florida proposed for later this summer.What's happening: Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says the city is posting its existing rules of conduct in City Hall, and failure to follow them could result in a misdemeanor charge.The rules prohibit loud or abusive language, interrupting anyone addressing the...
Maryland StatePosted by
Axios

Ocean City fireworks display canceled after premature explosion

The fireworks shows in Ocean City, Md., have been canceled after one of the displays unexpectedly detonated hours ahead of schedule, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The big picture: Employees of the fireworks company behind the 4th of July celebrations retained minor injuries when the accidental explosion occurred,...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Axios

New tamales restaurant opening in Des Moines

Hot Tamale Catering is opening a storefront in Des Moines' southside Friday — upgrading from a food trailer in a driveway to a dine-in spot. What to expect: Hot and fresh Mexican favorites that focus on natural ingredients, according to owner Angie Davila. Some menu items: Red and green varieties...
Des Moines, IAwho13.com

Snookies Malt Shop sign clears hurdle

DES MOINES, Iowa – The iconic neon Snookies sign cleared a hurdle Monday as the Des Moines Landmark Review Board recommended the pink and blue sign be designated a local landmark. The pole the sign perched on was taken down by a car last fall and the sign was damaged....
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Axios Des Moines

The skinny on Des Moines' $1.75M sewer project

Data: City of Des Moines; Map: Axios VisualsDes Moines has some major sewer improvement projects in line for the next year. Now we know you probably aren't soliciting septic news on your own, but it may affect you and your neighbors. So let us break it down for you. What's happening: Construction on the city's estimated $1.75 million project to repair sewage systems at 11 locations is getting underway this summer.The improvements are expected to be completed by fall of 2022.Why it matters: Just ask those who have experienced backed-up sewage in their homes. And many of these upgrades are long overdue. Flashback: You might recall these big events that overwhelmed our sewer system:Widespread floods of 1993Birdland levee breach in 2008Beaverdale and Fourmile flash flooding in 2018The big picture: DSM has worked on the issue for decades, and more than 100 miles of sewers have been added since 2000.What's ahead: Watch out for detours, which should generally last a few weeks or less.
Des Moines, IARadio Iowa

Protestors turn out again at Des Moines City Council meeting

Protesters calling for the defunding of the police department disrupted the Des Moines City Council meeting last night for the second week in a row. Demonstrators demanded attention to issues like racial profiling and marijuana enforcement. Laural Clinton is part of the racial justice team with Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.
California StateTwin Falls Times-News

Debra Saunders: California Targets Free Speech and Charities

After the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling Thursday that invalidated California’s practice of demanding that charities disclose their largest donors to the state attorney general, lawyer Casey Mattox of the conservative Americans for Prosperity Foundation marveled at the coalition that came together to fight the machine. When the California...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Harris drops by her local fire station on 4th of July

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, dropped off cookies at their neighborhood fire station in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles on Sunday. The big picture: Harris is home in California after speaking in Las Vegas on Saturday. Meanwhile, President Biden is returning to the White House on Sunday afternoon for a barbecue with first responders and military families.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Opinion Sunday: Why the City Council’s hotel ordinance hurts hotel workers.

Publisher’s note: The Hotel Worker Ordinance introduced by Mayor Horvath and Council member Shyne is set to come before the City Council on July 19th. The hotly contested issue would exempt the hotel if they joined the Union and could have devastating effects on the hotel operations in West Hollywood. WEHOville is glad to present various vantage points of view to the public concerning this ordinance. We respect this worker’s right to privacy and provide this op-ed for educational purposes only.
California Statetherealdeal.com

California senator relists Lake Tahoe compound for $41M

Dianne Feinstein, California’s senior senator, is trying to hammer out a deal for her Lake Tahoe compound. Feinstein and her husband Richard Blum — head of Blum Capital — are asking $41 million for the nearly 5-acre compound, according to the New York Post. The property at 9115 State Highway 89 was on the market briefly last fall asking $46 million.
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Allen West announces run for Texas governor

Former Texas GOP Chairman Allen West announced his run for governor on Sunday during a July Fourth appearance at Sojourn Church in Carrollton, Texas. Why it matters: West’s primary bid poses a challenge to incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, who West has routinely criticized since he became the state's Republican Party chairman last year.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Salon

Feds zero in on Roger Stone's "shady" condo purchase

Veteran Republican operative Roger Stone is yet again in the crosshairs of the Department of Justice, this time over after a questionable mortgage deal that is the centerpiece of an ongoing civil case which alleges he owes millions in back taxes. "The government's complaint lays out a complicated scheme. It...
Surfside, FLPosted by
Axios

Collapsed condo demolition to start Sunday

The collapse of the Champlain Tower in Surfside, Florida, last week has killed at least 24 people and left 124 unaccounted for, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.. Driving the news: A Miami-Dade fire official told family members of individuals missing in the...