Des Moines' Snookies sign gets knocked down, but could get up again

Data: City of Des Moines; Map: Axios VisualsDes Moines has some major sewer improvement projects in line for the next year. Now we know you probably aren't soliciting septic news on your own, but it may affect you and your neighbors. So let us break it down for you. What's happening: Construction on the city's estimated $1.75 million project to repair sewage systems at 11 locations is getting underway this summer.The improvements are expected to be completed by fall of 2022.Why it matters: Just ask those who have experienced backed-up sewage in their homes. And many of these upgrades are long overdue. Flashback: You might recall these big events that overwhelmed our sewer system:Widespread floods of 1993Birdland levee breach in 2008Beaverdale and Fourmile flash flooding in 2018The big picture: DSM has worked on the issue for decades, and more than 100 miles of sewers have been added since 2000.What's ahead: Watch out for detours, which should generally last a few weeks or less.