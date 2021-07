As we get closer to The Blacklist season 8 finale airing on NBC tomorrow night, why not dive more into Raymond Reddington’s state of mind?. Let’s start with where he is at the end of episode 21: He’s not in the best shape. While it looks like he’s been able to take out Neville Townsend, is that really the case? Even if he is dead, he’s effectively destroyed the epicenter of his empire, the very thing that he spent the better part of the past few decades building. So much of his work has been destroyed and there’s something about this that has to be extremely painful.