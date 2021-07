Trae Young, John Collins and the Atlanta Hawks exceeded expectations with a deep run in the 2021 playoffs, and head coach Nate McMillan deserves a ton of credit for that. While the Hawks’ Cinderella run ended in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, no one can deny the massive change they have undergone since McMillan took over as interim coach when Lloyd Pierce was fired. After all, no one expected them to get out of the first round of the postseason–let alone reach the conference finals.