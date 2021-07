Facebook has become one of only five companies in the world to be valued at over $1 trillion, after a US district judge dismissed two antitrust lawsuits against the social media giant.The company’s stocks jumped 4.2 per cent to $355.64 on Monday and continued to rise in after-hours trading, pushing its market value to an all-time high that sees it join Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon in receiving a valuation above $1 trillion.Facebook and several tech giants have come under increasing scrutiny from regulators for allegedly turning their businesses into monopolies, and on Monday a case brought by the Federal...