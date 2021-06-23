Cancel
Grangeville, ID

No levy re-run for MVSD

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANGEVILLE — In a rare display of solidarity, Mountain View School District 244 trustees voted unanimously to forgo rerunning a levy vote in August. “I have reached out to several members of the community and after much consideration, I do not feel this is the right time to have another levy,” Mountain View School District board chair Rebecca Warden stated at the June 21 meeting. “I am very worried about the morale of the staff and students if another levy fails. The majority have said they do not want to fund a levy. I think we need to work hard to build future support.”

