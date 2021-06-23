Barry Jackson: How 10 QBs whose rookie seasons were comparable to Tua's played in Year 2
MIAMI — So what’s realistic to expect from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his second season, now that the front office has augmented his support cast?. Here’s the good news from a Miami Herald analysis: Of the 10 quarterbacks this century who started at least six games as a rookie and whose rookie season performances were closest to Tagovailoa’s, nine of them produced better numbers, including a higher pass rating in Year 2.www.arcamax.com