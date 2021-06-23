5 questions with Katie Britt — Immigration, court packing, rural Alabama and more
Enterprise native Katie Britt earlier this month launched her bid for the Republican nomination to fill Alabama’s next open U.S. Senate seat. Only 11 months out from what will undoubtedly be a hotly contested primary election, Britt is joined by U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and former ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard in the quest for a seat in the nation’s deliberative legislative body.yellowhammernews.com