Local veterans groups bounce back as pandemic eases

When American Legion Post 46 in Tipton closed down last March as COVID-19 began to spread, there was a very real chance it would never open again.

Postmaster Stan Jones said that, with no money and no leadership, a pandemic was set to be the final nail in the coffin.

“We were pretty well broke,” he said. “It was almost going to be a flip of the coin last July whether we reopened or closed for good.”

It was that realization last year that finally lit a fire underneath the last veteran’s service organization in Tipton County to fight and stay alive.

Now, Jones said, they’ve not only survived the pandemic, but they’re actually doing better than they have in a long time.

The membership last year voted in new leadership. They’re raising more money to donate to scholarships and other local programs. And they’re opening up to the public in an effort to draw more veterans into the ranks.

And it’s likely none of that would have happened without the pandemic to open their eyes, Jones said.

“It was kind of a blessing in disguise,” he said. “Before, we were just existing, and now we’re thriving.”

It’s the same story at other local veterans organizations around the area. As membership and funding at posts around the nation have dwindled during the pandemic, some local posts say they’re doing better than ever as COVID-19 has slowly retreated.

That’s been the case at Kokomo’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1152, located on North Washington Street.

Commander John Meeks said in an interview last year that the post was on the verge of permanently closing. He said the shutdown hit at the prime bingo season, and they ended up losing around $100,000. The group had to sell its truck just to have enough money to pay the bills.

Quartermaster Pat Gebhart said membership also dropped 12% and the prospect of staying open looked grim.

But that’s not the case anymore. He said that just this year, they’ve added 21 new members, and the revenue from bingo and other fundraisers has come back strong.

Gebhart said a major reason the post has been able to bounce back from the pandemic was the city’s and county’s COVID-19 policies, which allowed them to reopen sooner than other bars. Even with capacity limitations, the group could still allow around 100 people to play bingo or get a drink.

In fact, with hardly anywhere open around the state at the time, people drove from places such as Wabash, Marion and Indianapolis just to hang out at the Kokomo VFW post.

“The people wanted to get the heck out of the house, so if they had some place to go, they went,” Gebhart said. “It all comes down to the fact, I think, that we got to open up earlier than some places, even if we were at a diminished capacity.”

But not every post has been so lucky. He said the state’s VFW leadership has closed at least three posts during the pandemic due to dismal membership numbers.

Jim Ireland, porter master for VFW Post 2067 in Peru, said the only way the group was able to stay afloat last year was by dipping into its savings to keep the lights on.

“If we hadn’t had those reserve funds, we would have ended up shutting down,” he said.

Now, membership isn’t growing, but at least it isn’t declining, Ireland said. But that could change as members of the post grow older and pass away.

“There are concerns, but I don’t know what we can do to entice younger people to join,” he said. “Those veterans who served in Afghanistan or Iran or Iraq just don’t seem interested.”

Gebhart said he credits the early opening of their post for the spike in new memberships this year, since combat veterans came to their hall to have somewhere to go, and then ended up joining.

“That really helped us out,” he said. “People could come here, so we had more people join up, as well as our regular members renew their membership.”

It also helps that the Army National Guard’s 38th Sustainment Brigade is located in Kokomo, and Grissom Air Reserve Base isn’t far up the road on U.S. 35, Gebhart said.

Jones said they’re using the same playbook to attract new members to their hall in Tipton. For the first time, the group is inviting the public five or six times a month to come in to gamble and get a drink.

“It’s not to draw people in to drink a beer, but it’s a chance for maybe a veteran who doesn’t belong to come in and say, ‘Hey, I didn’t know you were here,’ and we’d pick up a member,” Jones said. “That’s the true purpose of the open nights.”

And with more people coming in, the more revenue they have to give back to the community, he said. They’ve already started donating more than they have in years, including sponsoring signs at the city’s Little League Baseball diamond and contributing to scholarship funds.

“That’s what we’re there for,” Jones said. “We’re not there just for the old guys to sit around and drink a beer. We’re there to raise funds and donate back into the community.”

Gebhart agreed. He said veterans service organizations play a vital role in their communities, and the fact they survived the pandemic and came out stronger shows the fight many posts still have to stay relevant and active.

“I think we bucked the trend this past year,” he said. “I feel good about where we’re at. We’re fighting and working everyday to keep our membership up. Because of the perseverance of members to get other people to join, I think we’re doing pretty good.”

Multiple phone calls to American Legion Post 6 in Kokomo seeking comment for this story were not returned.