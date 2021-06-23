Greatly Enhance Your Immune and Endocrine Systems to Help Prevent Illness and Expedite Healing Through Utilizing Neuroscience and Epigenetics
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — International researcher and author, Brian J. Sheen, Ph.D. is happy to announce the release of his new online Master Class, “Overcoming Today’s Stress, Anxiety and Assault on Health.” This course’s purpose is to strengthen and gain mastery over your health while you expedite the re-entry process into our brave new world to turn the ongoing worldwide crisis into an empowering opportunity.www.gazettextra.com