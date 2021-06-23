Cancel
Senolytics for kidney repair

By Monica Wang
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgeing and chronic kidney disease (CKD) have long been associated with increased susceptibility to kidney injury and impaired post-injury repair. Senescent cells are promising therapeutic targets to boost kidney recovery after injury, according to a new study by Katie Mylonas, David Ferenbach and colleagues.

