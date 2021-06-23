Senolytics for kidney repair

Patients with chronic kidney diseases (CKD) are often treated with antiplatelets due to aberrant haemostasis. This study aimed to evaluate the bleeding risk with CKD patients undergoing pentoxifylline (PTX) treatment with/without aspirin. In this retrospective study, we used Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Research Database to identify PTX treated CKD patients. Patients undergoing PTX treatment after CKD diagnosis were PTX group. A 1:4 age, sex and aspirin used condition matched CKD patients non-using PTX were identified as controls. The outcome was major bleeding event (MBE: intracranial haemorrhage (ICH) and gastrointestinal tract bleeding) during 2-year follow-up period. Risk factors were estimated using Cox regression for overall and stratified analysis. The PTX group had higher MBE risk than controls (hazard ratio (HR) 1.19; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94–1.50). In stratified analysis, hyperlipidaemia was a significant risk factor (HR: 1.42; 95% CI 1.01–2.01) of MBE. A daily PTX dose larger than 800 mg, females, non-regular aspirin usage, and ischaemic stroke were risk factors for MBE in PTX group. When prescribing PTX in CKD patients, bleeding should be closely monitored, especially in those with daily dose more than 800 mg, aspirin users, and with a history of ischaemic stroke.