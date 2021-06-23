Senolytics for kidney repair

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is an inherited monogenic kidney disorder characterized by the development of cysts within the kidneys. Although it is a rare disorder, occurring in approximately 1 in every 1000 people, ADPKD is the fourth-leading cause of end-stage renal disease, and more than half of patients with ADPKD develop kidney failure by 60 years of age. Patients experience diminished quality of life owing to substantial symptom burden, including flank and abdominal pain, urinary tract and cyst infections, kidney stones, hematuria, and hypertension, and they are at increased risk for cardiovascular events, intracranial aneurysms, and mortality. In recent years, improved understanding of the molecular pathogenesis and treatment of ADPKD has led to novel treatment options and improved management.